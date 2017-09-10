Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that PN leadership contender Adrian Delia asked for disciplinary action against outgoing PN leader Simon Busuttil and other members of the party leadership for working against his leadership campaign. He was irked after Dr Busuttil said that were he Dr Delia, he would have withdrawn from the race after the decision by the PN Administrative Council for him to consider his position.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi is not expected to recuse himself tomorrow from hearing the appeal in the Panama Papers case. Opposition leader Simon Busuttil wants Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi to recuse himself in a case concerning seven appeals filed against Magistrate Ian Farrugia's decision to launch a criminal inquiry into whether chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi broke money laundering laws.

Il-Mument reports on early voting in the PN leadership contest. It also interviews Simon Busuttil, who says that what had been started needed to be continued.

KullHadd says Simon Busuttil wanted Chris Said to bow out of the PN leadership race, to make things more difficult for Adrian Delia, but Said vowed to fight on. Should the contest become a one-horse race, the sole contender would need a two-thirds majority to be confirmed.

MaltaToday reports that in court, Delia denied claims that he charged fees a client did not approve.

Illum reports that the PN leadership is waging a campaign to prevent Adrian Delia from being elected. Phone calls and door-to-door calls are being made.

In a similar vein, It-Torċa quotes Michael Fenech Adami, the former PN leader's son, saying there could be no compromises with principles.