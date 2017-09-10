'Stop the massacre,' BirdLife urges the prime minister

BirdLife has called on the government to 'stop the massacre' after it received another two illegally shot protected birds, including the first bird of prey of the season, which was shot this morning.



With yesterday’s European Bee-eater (Qerd in-Naħal) recovered from Marsaskala and today’s Marsh Harrier (Bagħdan Aħmar) which was found by a cyclist on the road between Mġarr and Għajn Tuffieħa the total number of known shot protected birds this autumn hunting season rises to six," BirdLife said.

The season opened on September 1.

The NGO pointed out that since the start of the season it recovered three European Bee-eaters, a Grey Heron and a Night Heron.hese numbers are just an indication of the number of birds being shot illegally during the hunting season. Another bird of prey was in fact reported to the police having been shot down in Rabat this morning.

"These numbers are just an indication of the number of birds being shot illegally during the hunting season....The fact that we have received a raptor this weekend does not bode well for the expected peak in the migration of raptors expected in the coming weeks.

"We therefore call on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Minister Josè Herrera and Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri to intervene and stop this massacre. We also seriously hope that the Government is not in any way considering reducing hunting fines...it should instead put more effort and show some serious commitment to protecting birds which are presently migrating over Malta," BirdLife said.