Marsascala man denied bail over theft charges

A 29-year-old man from Marsascala was denied bail this afternoon after pleading not guilty to a number of thefts.



Rodrick Grima was accused of stealing an electrical wire from Unique Construction, causing damages of up to €2,300. According to the police, the incident took place at around 11am yesterday.



He was also charged with committing a theft from Maltacom on August 18 as well as robbing another man, Keith Bugeja, on May 12.



Mr Grima was also charged with relapsing.



Inspector Elliot Magro told the court that this was not the man’s first brush with the law and that he had been given multiple opportunities to change his ways.



Magistrate Doreen Clarke, who presided over the case, denied Mr Grima bail. Legal Aid Noel Bartolo appeared for the accused.

Woman denies attacking police officer

In a separate case, a 21-year-old woman from Cospicua was granted bail after pleading not guilty to charges of attacking a police officer earlier today in Paceville.



Jeanine Borg was also charged with causing slight injuries to a police officer as well as causing damages of not more than €23 during the incident.

She was granted bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000 and must also sign the bail book once a week. The woman

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted while Magistrate Doreen Clarke presided over the case. Lawyer Alexander Scerri Herrera appeared for the accused.