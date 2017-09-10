Malta used to be safe, now it's known for human trafficking - Delia

Adrian Delia is concerned about crime. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta has gone from being known as one of the world's safest countries to having a growing reputation as a "white slave trafficking hub", Nationalist Party leadership candidate Adrian Delia has said.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Dr Delia said he was concerned about rising crime in towns such as Swieqi, St Paul's Bay, Buġibba, Marsa and Ħamrun.

He said residents in these places lived in fear of "gangs", with elderly citizens afraid to leave their homes and young people no longer popping out of the house to run errands.

Dr Delia expressed disapproval for the way the police force was being run, noting that it was hard to spot police on the beat, with officers only appearing once a crime had taken place.

This, the PN leadership candidate said, was down to a lack of investment in the police force coupled with a complete lack of leadership in its upper ranks.

"As the Opposition, we need to push to ensure community voices and those of families who want a safer country are heard," Dr Delia said.

Malta used to be known as a safe country, Dr Delia said, but now it had a growing reputation as a hub for "white slave trafficking."

According to the US State Department, Malta has failed to meet minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking for six consecutive years.