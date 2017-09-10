Interview: ‘I will make the PN a winner again’

“A bridge builder”. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

What are you going to do differently from Simon Busuttil?

The Nationalist Party needs renewal. I will be building on the good and will work closely with the many genuine people who are there to see the party grow.

But as in all organisations, there are numerous problems, and I am keen to address them to have a modern, organised, effective and prepared party.

If you were to look back at its history, the PN was always the party with a vision, leading rather than reacting as it is doing now. We cannot close the door to anyone but we must find solutions and stay in contact with the people.

What is your plan to defeat Labour at the polls?

By not becoming another Labour Party. We must remain in sync with society. I will commission a report on how society is developing and re-introduce to the party’s think tank a mix of academics, youths, women, workers, pensioners… a cross section of society to help the party develop its policies based on society’s needs.

I also want to reorganise the section committees so that they know the aspirations of every family in every street in every locality in Malta and Gozo.

What steps will you take to reconcile the various PN factions and unite the party?

The values upon which the PN is built – such as the dignity of human life, solidarity and social justice – are neither liberal nor conservative, so there’s a lot of common ground.

INTERVIEW: 'I will prove sceptical MPs they were wrong about me,' says Adrian Delia

However, I plan to build bridges between these groups which you are calling factions. I will build bridges internally, with those thousands who were once part of the PN and have now left and with those who were never part of the party and never trusted us before.

Put these [a list of six] issues in order of priority:

1. Good governance/anti-corruption. 2. Environment. 3. Poverty. 4. Economy. 5. Traffic. 6. Pensions

The PN needs a fresh start. How can you have a fresh start when you were part of a team that was heavily defeated twice?

The PN needs renewal, and I am in a better position to bring about the necessary changes, because I know the party well. I was there through thick and thin with the party. I moved up the ranks, starting from the PN youth movement. I was there in 1987 and in successive elections when the PN registered huge victories.

But I was also there in difficult times. I did not shy away from the problems. On the contrary, I rolled up my sleeves and got down to work. The easiest would have been to pack up by bags or else take a back seat, but I didn’t.

After the 2013 defeat, I took on the role of general secretary without any remuneration, because the PN was on the brink of bankruptcy. I cannot be specific, but there was a time when the party was on the brink of becoming a thing of the past. I sat down to work to save the party and thanks to hard work and everyone’s help, including the employees, who also made personal sacrifices, we managed to get results.

This is why I’m telling you that I am best positioned to hit the ground running if I’m chosen as leader, because I know the party well. I do not need any honeymoon periods or learning curves. I can get down to work immediately.

Will you have any of the old faces on your team, such as Simon Busuttil, Beppe Fenech Adami and Mario de Marco?

They will surely be part of the PN, as they are elected members of Parliament.

The two deputy leaders will be chosen by the party structures. It is a big mistake if the new leader chooses his own deputy leaders.

The right way, not the easy way. I do not take shortcuts

So you did not strike any deal with anyone?

No

Not even discussed?

I was approached by a number of people who made their intentions known to me and told me they were willing to serve in that position. Some of these went public and some did not. But I did not commit to anyone, because it is the party structures that elect the team. As I said, choosing them a priori would be a big mistake.

As general secretary, you put together a plan to pay off the PN’s debts, including selling PN clubs. Now you’re saying that this is not needed. How come?

Let me set the record straight. I was always against selling our clubs, as these were purchased by Nationalists who made sacrifices for the party to have them. So there’s a sentimental value to the clubs. But I was not alone when the decision was taken to sell some of them to pay off the party’s debts, so I had to accept the decision.

I disliked the idea so much that I did not attend the signing of the promise of sale agreement for the St Julian’s club.

No, I do not think we need to sell off any our clubs. I have a plan to turn the clubs into a revenue stream for the party.

With mayors. “I do not need any honeymoon periods or learning curves. I can get down to work immediately.”

You have a reputation for not consulting enough when taking decisions. PN employees could tell you this. In fact, you did not last more than two years as general secretary. Do you feel you need to change your style?

I think the premise of this question is not correct. Whoever has worked with me in the past knows how I work, how much I consult before taking a decision.

At the end of the day, someone needs to take the final decision, and whoever is adversely affected will not like it. But I never shied away from taking the difficult decisions, especially when time was against the party and every day meant the party could drown.

When I had a ministerial position, I was responsible for public consultation and I used to consult with everyone, including members of the Opposition.

The perception is that you have less charisma and communication skills than your adversary, Adrian Delia. Why should people choose you with such a handicap?

Charisma and communication skills are very subjective attributes. What I am sure I can offer is my past and my integrity, which are there for all to see. I was always in Labour’s line of fire, but they never found anything to tarnish me with. And when they did not succeed, they would turn on members of my family and other relatives, there also without success.

If the new PN leader is busy defending himself from accusations being levelled against him, he will have a lot less time to concentrate on work that the party needs to see done as soon as possible.

I will, nevertheless, remain open to learning how to better address people and how to get my message across more effectively.

You recently accused Delia of wanting to sleep with Labour. Can you explain this statement?

I did not say that. I said that there was a mention of the word ‘unification’. God forbid there is unification with Labour.

The PN cannot afford to become a second Labour Party, and the country cannot afford to have another Labour Party. The PN needs to remain independent and cannot ever become a photocopy of the Labour Party.

Eddie Fenech Adami once said that the day when the PN abandons its values would be the day when the PN will be finished. And I agree with this statement, because the PN needs to be distinct from the Labour Party, not least because of its strong and different values.

What use is there for the PN if it’s just like Labour or if the two are unified? The Labour Party has lost its soul and its decisions are based on helping the select few line their pockets. Their policies and decisions are short term, because in the long term, it is a style of politics that will be disastrous. It gives you immediate results but in the long term it will backfire.

I am proposing doing things the right way [this is the election motto that Dr Said chose].

The right way, not the easy way. I do not take shortcuts.

Do you see Daphne Caruana Galizia as a liability for the PN?

I think the party needs to dictate its own agenda. I disagree with personal attacks, as it is not my style.

Have you ever collaborated with her?

No. There is a perception that Daphne Caruana Galizia has control over the PN, but this is wrong. There were times when, prior to the last general election, the party rushed to take a stand on stories published in her blog, and this gave rise to this incorrect perception.

I have the utmost respect for journalists and I believe you have a role in a democratic society, but the party should not rush to pass judgment on any story, even those that appear in the Times.

We need to be extra careful how and when to react.

Will the PN win back office at the next general election?

I am convinced it will, and if elected, I will work with this target in mind. I think the PN was always scared of expressing itself on its past achievements, and this was a mistake. The PN has nothing to be ashamed of.

The Labour Party makes it seems as though all the PN in government did was wrong, but in reality we achieved a lot.

Why should people choose you as leader?

I am offering incessant hard work, integrity, determination to get things done and with measured targets, a vision for a united and effective party and a programme to get the PN back to being a winner. This is what I stand for.