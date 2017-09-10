30 students to start medical course at Barts, Gozo, tomorrow

Thirty students will start their medical course to become doctors at Barts medical school in Gozo tomorrow, Health Minister Chris Fearne said today.

“We turn our dreams into reality,” Mr Fearne told a Labour Party rally to mark the first 100 days of the new Labour government.

The rally, at the Rialto Theatre in Cospicua, is being addressed by Prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Earlier, PL Deputy Leader for party affairs Chris Cardona said the past 100 days brought out the contrast between the Labour and the Nationalist parties. He said that 100 days after its heavy defeat, the PN had descended to the abyss of the Divina Commedia.

Deputy prime minister Chris Fearne said the current government was focused on raising living standards and social care. He joked that it would be difficult for the PN to split in two, given that they could not find a single leader, let alone two.

At the opening of his address, Dr Muscat said the past 100 days were among the most normal that the people had lived through, giving the lie to those who before the last election tried to instil uncertainty and fear of an outflow of investment.

The wisdom of calling an early election, in serenity, was now being proved right. And despite the election, Malta had been able to grow its economy at three times the rate of the European Union.

The problems which Malta was facing, he said, were the problems of fast growth. These were problems which would be tackled with hard work and confidence because Labour was the only party in Malta that was united.

Dr Muscat spoke on how the deficit had been converted into a surplus, how unemployment was reduced to record lows and power tariffs were cut by a quarter. Labour, he said, had not won the election because it handed out favours, as the PN claimed. His biggest headache was actually how Labourites complained of being 'forgotten' he said.

Labour won because people could see they were better off than under the PN government.

And Labour would not rest on its laurels, he said.

HOLIDAYS TO BE 'RETURNED'

Dr Muscat said talks had been started with the social partners on how former public holidays that fell on weekends would be 'returned' to the workers. The issue was how, not if, he said, because the government had an electoral mandate to bring this about.

The address is still in progress.