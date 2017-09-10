The power station revisited

In 2013 Mepa approved planning permission for the restoration of the old power station in Floriana and its use as part of the cruise passenger terminal.

The old building is a composite of a number of buildings built over several periods and dating back to the 17th century. Perhaps some of the space could be used to showcase trendy Malta-made artefacts such as designer jewellery, fashion, perfume, ceramics and objets d’art.

It could be a welcome alternative to ‘souvenirs of Malta’ that are manufactured half way round the planet.