Back to the 1980s

Adrian Delia’s slogan for the PN’s leadership contest is ‘A new way’. Whoever heard his speech delivered at the Birkirkara PN club to his supporters on the eve of the first round of polling – which he won – could certainly not see any ‘new way’ at all.

Instead we were reminded of the political speeches we used to hear back in the 1980s. Indeed, independent journalists, such as Raphael Vassallo, said that Adrian Delia’s vision is a throwback to the PN of the 1980s. David Griscti, who heads the PN’s AŻAD, reacted to Dr Delia’s first round victory thus: “The PN is dead”!

Referring to Labour supporters as “our enemy” while delivering possibly the most hysterical speech ever by a local politician, bodes ill for the PN’s future if this man is confirmed as PN leader. And many are convinced that instead of uniting the party, deeper divisions will result.