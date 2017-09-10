Senglea edge past Lija Athletic

Senglea beat Lija Athletic in a five-goal thriller. Photo; Mark Zammit Cordina

Senglea Athletic claimed their first league win of the 2017-18 Premier League season when they battled past Lija Athletic 3-2.

The Cottonera side took the lead on nine minutes when Nicolas Palmieri profited from a poor sortie from goalkeeper Luke Bonnici and he chipped the ball into an empty net.

Two minutes later Senglea made it 2-0. Caceres sped into the area and beat Bonnici with a swerving drive.

Lija pulled a goal back on 20 minutes when Aboubakar Bello Osagie turned past two defenders before beating Timmy Aquilina with a low drive.

Senglea who should have killed off the match when Caceres was brought down in the area by Leon Muscat but from the spot Caceres saw his effort blocked by Bonnici.

But the Argentine striker made amends three minutes later when he was first to reach Paz’s deflected cross and head the ball past Bonnici.

Lija refused to throw in the towel and they were awarded a way back into the match on 76 minutes when Beu was upended in the area by Hubert Vella and from the spot the Albania fired past Aquilina.

Senglea striker Rene Caceres was voted as the BOV Player of the match.