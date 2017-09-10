Inter penalty awarded after five-minute video consultation
The referee took over five minutes to award Inter Milan a penalty after consulting with the video assistant (VAR) in their 2-0 win over SPAL in Italy's Serie A on Sunday.
Inter midfielder Joao Mario went down on the edge of the penalty area under a challenge from Francesco Vicari in the 22nd minute and referee Claudio Gavillucci quickly called for the video replay.
After a lengthy consultation, the official finally awarded a penalty and Inter captain Mauro Icardi sent Alfred Gomis the wrong way for his fifth goal in three games, officially recorded as being scored in the 27th minute.
Ivan Perisic completed Inter's win with a thumping volley in the 87th minute to leave his side with nine points from their opening three games and hand SPAL a first defeat of the season.
