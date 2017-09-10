Advert
Sunday, September 10, 2017, 18:50

Immobile hat-trick destroys Milan's perfect record

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scored a 10-minute hat-trick to lead his side to a 4-1 demolition of AC Milan whose perfect start to the season was left in tatters on Sunday.

Milan had won their first six matches of the season – two in Serie A and four in the Europa League – but found themselves four goals behind in less than an hour at a soggy Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

