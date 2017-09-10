Gastronomic celebration in the name of good food

Irish Ambassador Pádraig MacCoscair and director of sales at AppleCore Foods Antoinette Stellini.

Applecore Foods Ltd, an importer and distributor of leading brands in Malta, recently hosted a talk-of-town, end-of-summer bash for local food retailers as well as clients in the hospitality and restaurants business.

Pjazza Place is becoming known as a yearly event for Applecore Foods clientele and suppliers alike. As has been done over the past four years, the fifth edition was held at the company’s premises at Hardrocks Business Park in Naxxar.

Around 700 guests enjoyed great food and wine, imported by AppleCore Foods and prepared and cooked live by young and promising chefs. Guests were entertained by Airport Impressions, followed by a pizza freestyle acrobatic show by World Champion Cristian De Rosa from Molini Pivetti.

Commenting on the initiative, Antoinette Stellini, Director of Sales at AppleCore Foods said: “This is a B2B event which gives us the opportunity to network and thank our esteemed clientele and suppliers. It is also an opportunity for the Company to promote its brands.”

Guests enjoyed a wide selection of charcuterie from Salumi Beretta and cheeses by Windyridge, Dalter, Basiron and Ile de France. Fresh Pasta di Stefano was cooked and served with various sauces prepared by Menu srl. Slow cooked pulled Irish lamb served in warm buns complimented by LambWeston fries was the highlight together with freshly baked pizzas prepared with Molini Pivetti flour topped with Arla mozzarella and Pomodorina by Menu srl. Guests further enjoyed finger food by Locas, Stohos, Salud, CK Foods and Duca. The night was rounded off with freshly brewed Douwe Egberts coffee and in house prepared desserts by Menu srl.