Spotlight on: Carla Grima

Known for her beautiful, flowing kaftans, gorgeous silk tops and trousers and eye-catching swimwear, Carla Grima really has mastered the art of poolside Mediterranean glamour and made it entirely her own. This week we shine the spotlight on what inspires her and what defines a Carla Grima woman.

What was your favourite television programme growing up? Why?

Saved by the Bell. When I was in my early teens, I used to love waking up on a Saturday morning to watch it with my sisters. I loved following Kelly’s romance and Lisa’s urban style.

What inspires you?

I’d have to say that travel inspires me the most. I don’t just do it for research but I also love observing the functionality of clothes when travelling and studying other travellers’ choice of clothing (much in the same way an urban designer would be inspired by street style). Summer in the Med is always at the top of my inspiration list: spring/summer flowers, the colours of the sky, the crystal blue waters, and the happy glow that’s just contagious during these months.

What is the hardest thing about being a designer?

Multitasking. Sometimes it gets a little overwhelming and difficult not to get too caught up in design work and divide focus to the other aspects that complete a design – marketing, budgeting and the hardest part: the confidence to talk about and sell your product.

If you could only wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it consist of?

I would choose a lightweight printed kaftan because of its effortless elegance, a pair of silk or cotton short shorts, big bold sunglasses and an even bigger bag, leather handcrafted sandals (because of their durability), a dainty necklace and bracelet and a jewelled pair of chandelier earrings.

If you could dress one person, who would it be and why?

Amal Clooney. Her paparazzi shots have often featured on my moodboards thanks to her confident, elegant style, classic features and bright smile. I also think she is an amazing role model.

If you could live in a painting, which one would you choose?

The Birth of Venus by Botticelli. I’ve always been in love with the whimsical story of that painting because it depicts a serene purity which is perfectly balanced.

Favourite holiday destination. Why?

I love Morocco because it’s such a vast, varied country. Whether you want to hike the Atlas Mountains, surf, eat traditional tagines or immerse yourself in local culture and language, Morocco has so much to discover. It truly is a country I always enjoy going back to and learn so much from.

Place you’d like to visit. Why?

The land of Frida Kahlo, Mexico. This destination is high on my list at the moment. I really would like to learn more about Mexican history and culture. The colours of the fabrics, the food and the landscapes of the country would also be amazing research for future collections; it’s a true dream destination.

What’s your favourite thing about Malta?

I love the nostalgic comfort that I feel every time I come back from a holiday. I also really appreciate the fact that you can enjoy a serene sunrise and sunset practically every day… no matter where you are on the island. It’s also so easy to get to the sea and meet up with friends over a home-cooked Mediterranean meal. There’s nothing like it!

The Carla Grima woman is…

Young at heart and a keen traveller with many stories to share while enjoying long lunches with her friends. She is a woman who is comfortable with herself and makes the most of her time and surroundings. She is always eager to try something new and loves buying into a good story. She has a busy social calendar but also loves her days spent in the kitchen cooking and catching up with her family. Her style is comfortably elegant with a chic, ethnic twist.