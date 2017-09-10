Weekly customer advice

• A trading practice is considered unfair when it impairs the consumers’ ability to make an informed buying decision.

• Misleading and aggressive sales practices are unfair trading practices.

• Misleading practices normally result from false or missing information material.

• Aggressive practices occur when sellers put consumers through a lot of pressure to convince them to buy something.

• Unfair trading practices should be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs.

