Extension of commercial guarantee

Q: I recently purchased a mobile phone from a local seller. After a few months this phone turned out to be defective and I returned it to the seller to have it repaired. The seller gave me a phone on loan to use while my mobile phone was being repaired.

I am aware that when a product is being repaired under guarantee the period of time of the repair is extended to the guarantee. However, the seller is saying that since I was given a mobile on loan the extension of the guarantee does not apply. What are my rights in this situation?

A: Even though you were given a mobile on loan while your phone was being repaired, the extension of the guarantee still applies. This is stipulated in Article 88 of the Consumer Affairs Act, which clearly states that “the duration of a commercial guarantee shall be automatically extended for a period equal to the time during which the guarantor had the goods or part of the goods in his possession in order to perform or execute the commercial guarantee.” The law does not mention any exceptions to this rule.