Dance, toddler programmes launched at new Helen O’Grady Academy HQ
Two new developmental programmes will be launched in the first week of October at the new Helen O’Grady Academy headquarters in Attard.
Dance at HOG will be targeting students on a number of levels, including physical development, social awareness and emotional maturity.
“Dance is a primal part of the human experience and transcends cultures and time periods like no other art form, so we put our heads together to come up with a programme that works,” said teacher and choreographer Emma Loftus.
Classes are expected to provide a structured outlet for a healthy physical and emotional release that assists emotional maturity.
A second programme, named little + Large, has been developed specifically for young children aged 1 and 2, and their mum or dad, or guardian.
"The Helen O’Grady Academy Kindy programme for pre-schoolers is very popular and parents have been asking us to come up with a development programme for children as young as one”, explained academy principal, Alan Montanaro.
“Although the little+Large programme is independent of the academy, parents can expect the same level of excellence that they associate with Helen O’Grady."
This unique programme will have a wealth of educational activities focusing largely on motor skills, rhythm, sensory play, self-exploration, and interaction for the very young.
Themed classes will cover a range of activities for the very young including story-telling, song, games, movement, language development and much more.
More information on both these new progammes may be obtained by calling 7964 7239, email: [email protected] or visit: www.helenogradymalta.com.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.