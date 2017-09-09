The Four Walls exhibition
Alexia Coppini, an accomplished artist who has a strong following in Malta and a rapidly increasing global appreciation, will be presenting her 18th solo exhibition, The Four Walls, featuring a new collection of oil paintings.
The common thread in Coppini’s paintings is the presence of big skies and vast seas which represent the natural environment in the most tranquil manner.
It is said that her paintings may evoke a sense of the spiritual as well as the fluid nature of the sea, while the light in the air creates a play with memory in timelessness.
The exhibition will open tomorrow at Alexia Coppini Fine Art Gallery, 80, Sir Arturo Mercieca Street, Sliema. Coppini’s work can be viewed online at www.alexiacoppini.com.
