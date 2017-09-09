Rock and soul evening in Valletta
Pjazza Teatru Rjal is today hosting a concert titled Pjazza Rock ‘n’ Soul 17, which will pay tribute to the greatest rock and soul artists of all time.
Local bands Texanna and No Clue will be performing hits from the repertoire of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, Eagles, Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett, among others.
The concert is being held today at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, at 8.30pm. Tickets can be purchased online from www.pjazzateatrurjal. com or from http://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org .
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.