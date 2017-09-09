Rock and soul evening in Valletta

Texanna

Pjazza Teatru Rjal is today hosting a concert titled Pjazza Rock ‘n’ Soul 17, which will pay tribute to the greatest rock and soul artists of all time.

Local bands Texanna and No Clue will be performing hits from the repertoire of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, Eagles, Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett, among others.

​The concert is being held today at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, at 8.30pm. Tickets can be purchased online from www.pjazzateatrurjal. com or from http://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org .