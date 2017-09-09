Pharmacies open tomorrow

Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

Spiżerija Merħba, Shop 2, Lapsi Street, Ta’ Ġiorni (2133 3886);

Remedies Pharmacy, 133, Rudolph Street, Sliema (2134 4722);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Naxxar Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Hilltop Gardens (Simbija Care Home and Clinical Centre), Naxxar , between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.