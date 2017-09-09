Music, theatre and a splash of jazz

Studio 18 is this weekend presenting an evening of popular tunes from the mid-20th century, with choreography by the West End’s Johnathan Tweedie, musical direction by Joe Gatt and vocal coaching by Rachel Fabri.

The performance will be accompanied by the TS Orchestra who will play a number of spruced-up arrangements by Francesco Grech.

This show will be launching the theatre season in Malta for 2017/18 along with the launch of Studio 18’s artistic residency.

This new initiative in collaboration with Teatru Salesjan will be hosted by Pia Zammit and features local artists Matthew James Borg (from REK), Fabri, Nadia Vella and Andi, among others.

These local artists will bebelting out numbers from the best-loved musicals such as The Sound of Music, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls and Sweet Charity.

Performances are being held today and tomorrow at the Salesian’s Theatre, Sliema, at 8pm. Free parking is available close by at St Patrick’s School grounds. Tickets available from www.ticketline.com.mt.