Photos of the week - Times of Malta

England’s Joe Hart (left) together with Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (right) have a walk around the National Stadium in Ta’Qali, ahead of their FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match against Malta on August 31. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Michael Mifsud (right) jokes with team players before their qualifying match against England at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Sam Magri (centre) meets with his ex teammates Nathaniel Chalobah and Raheem Sterling, before the Malta England qualifying match at the National Stadium in Ta'Qali on September 1. The three players formed part of the 2011 England U-17 squad in which England were eliminated against Germany. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

England's Kyle Walker takes a photo of fellow teammate Dele Alli before their FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Maltese Captain Andre Schembri is stopped by England Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during a Fifa World cup Qualifier held at Ta’ Qali Stadium on September 01. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta's Andre Schembri (no 10) heads the ball to Jean Paul Farrugia during their FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match against England at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Player’s clash whilst attempting to get the ball during a Fifa World cup Qualifier held at Ta’ Qali Stadium on September 01. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta Goalkeeper Andrew Hogg stops England Forward during a Fifa World cup Qualifier held at Ta’ Qali Stadium on September 01. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta's Jean Paul Farrugia (no 14) tries to make his way through the England defence during their FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

England' s Raheem Sterling (left) and Malta's Steve Borg compete for the ball during their FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

England' Harry Kane (left) tries to make his way past Malta's Ryan Fenech during their FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match against Malta at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A fan runs onto the pitch during Malta's FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match against England at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A fan it tackled by police after running onto the pitch during Malta's FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match against England at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

England's Danny Welbeck (left) scores a goal during their FIFA 2018 World cup Qualifying Group F Match against Malta at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

England celebrates a goal during their World cup Qualifying Group F Match against Malta at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Nationalist Party supporters are shadowed whilst the emblem made from glass on top of the main entrance to the Dar Centrali is lit up on September 02. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Nationalist party supporters sheer and shout when the first indications of their preferred candidate passes to the next round. The first round election was held at the Nationalist party headquarters in Pieta’ on September 02. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A counting agent for PN Leader Candidate Adrian Delia shows the camera is calculations, moments after the result came out that Adrian Delia had received a large majority of votes from the first round on September 02. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Nationalist Party leader candidate Adrian Delia and his wife address supporters moments after he was elected to the next round on September 02. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

Nationalist Party Leader candidate Adrian Delia and his wife address the media after he was elected to the next round on September 02. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

A windsurfer carves into a gybe at Ghallis on September 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Windsurfers cross each other at Ghallis on September 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The world’s largest ketch, the 86-metre Aquijo, was spotted in Mellieħa. The yacht sailed past fish farms just beneath the l-Aħrax cliffs on September 03. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A dog glances towards the camera as PN’s Chris Said holds a press conference outside the Parliament buildings in Valletta on September 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The walls of the Archaeology Museum in Valletta undergo restoration on September 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The spire and roof of the Anglican Cathedral in Valletta pop out from over the trees on September 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A boat carries tourists across Grand Harbour on September 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A pilot boat steams past Senglea on its way to escort a ship into Grand Harbour on September 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Ground fireworks are put up in Mellieha Square ahead of the feast on September 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Fireworks enthusiasts make the final touches to ground fireworks in Mellieha Square, ahead of the feast on September 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A lady enjoys the sun on a bench in Mellieha on September 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man enjoys a quiet swim with his horse in Bahar ic-Caghaq on September 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Bathers cover their faces with clothing during a hot summers day in Delimara on September 6. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The newly restored facade of Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta on September 7. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fireworks light up Mellieha and the Church during the feast of our lady of Victory on September 07. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina

