Watch: Pensioner trashes petrol station in Germany
Vehicle mishap caused more than €50,000 of damage
A German pensioner had a lucky escape after losing control of his car and repeatedly crashing into a petrol station, causing nearly €50,000 euros of damage.
Police said the 77-year-old driver, who smashed into the station shop four times and hit a van before coming to a stop by two refrigerators in store, probably confused the accelerator with the brake pedal and the forward and reverse gear.
