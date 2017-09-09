Woman seriously injured after falling down stairs
A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries when she fell down the stairs of her residence in Mqabba, the police said.
Medics and police rushed to the scene of the incident in Triq il-Katakombi around 11.15am.
The victim was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.
Police are investigating.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.