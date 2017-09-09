Watch: Hundreds celebrate as Valletta welcomes Gay Pride

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Political leaders were among those attending this afternoon's Gay Pride march in Valletta.

The traditional event, the first since gay marriage was legalised in Malta, was celebrated by hundreds as the capital was covered in rainbow colours.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil were among those attending the march held around St George’s Square, which saw several participants sporting make-up and dancing to the loud music.

"I'm here to celebrate diversity. Everyone can be he or she wants to be," one participant told Times of Malta.

The event was also marked on the small island of Comino by a small group of people who decided that Gay Pride should not be celebrated just in Valletta.

A group of people decided to have their own Gay Pride on Comino.

Malta recently topped a league of countries offering the best rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in Europe. The league table was produced by human rights body ILGA Europe.