Voting at 16: government seeks public feedback

The public consultation process was kicked off this morning. Photo: Kurt Sansone

Should 16-year-olds vote in the general election or be candidates in local elections?



These are the questions the government is asking as it seeks feedback to extend the voting rights of 16-year-olds to national elections, including the European Parliament ones.

The four-week public consultation process was unveiled this morning by parliamentary secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli, accompanied by parliamentary secretaries Clifton Grima and Silvio Parnis.

But there is no rush to change the law, with Ms Farrugia Portelli reluctant to commit that legal changes will be in place before the 2019 European Parliament and local council elections.

She said the government wanted to carry out a wde consultation process.

After lowering voting age in local elections to 16y, we are starting process to do same for European Parliament and general elections -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) September 9, 2017

"I don't want to drag this on for five years but we will not rush," she said, adding the consultation process was launched within the administration's first 100 days.

In 2015, 16-year-olds voted for the first time in local elections. However, they cannot stand as candidates or vote in national elections.

The consultation document is asking whether 16-year-olds should be allowed to stand as candidates in local elections and as a consequence become mayors if they garner the most votes.

No such question is being asked for general election participation, but Ms Farrugia Portelli said any feedback from the consultation process will be analysed.