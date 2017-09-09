Today's front pages

Good morning. These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with news that Maltese are far less likely to live alone than residents of any other EU member state - although the share of such single-person households has grown significantly over the past decade.

The Malta Independent leads with a statement issued by migrant communities yesterday, in which they distanced themselves from lawbreakers who have attracted the ire of Marsa residents and police.

L-Orizzont splashes with 'A landfill will still be needed' as it notes that Malta's waste management crisis shows no signs of letting up. The paper says we have yet to be told what will happen from 2020 onwards, once the Għallis landfill has been filled.

In-Nazzjon highlight's yesterday's Victory Day regatta, which Cospicua won at a canter. The paper notes that while the weather did not stop rowers, the Maria Bambina processions scheduled to take place in Senglea, Naxxar, Mellieħa and Xagħra. They will now be held today or tomorrow, weather permitting.