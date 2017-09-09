Advert
Saturday, September 9, 2017, 07:10

Stabbing in St Paul's Bay leaves man grievously hurt

Police seek 50-year-old for questioning

Police are seeking a middle-aged man for questioning after a man was found stabbed in a St Paul's Bay street late overnight. 

Officers were called to Triq il-Kort tal-Pijunieri at around 3am where they found an unidentified injured man lying on the ground. He had gotten into an argument that turned violent and ended up injured by a "pointed sharp object," police said. 

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei hospital for further treatment, where doctors certified him as being grievously injured. 

