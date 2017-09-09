New CEO, communications director for Labour Party

New CEO Randolph Debattista.

Randolph De Battista has been appointed as the Labour Party's new chief executive, after a number of years serving in Brussels.

The lawyer worked in Malta's permanent representation in Brussels and was also a member of the negotiating team with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Dr De Battista had served in the PL's communication team before 2013.

"Together with the party leadership and administration, we will continue working to ensure the Labour Party remains the most organised and strongest party in Malta," he said.

The Labour Party also appointed Aleander Balzan as its new director of communications, after serving for three years as head of ONE news.

Owen Galea, a former TVM journalist, will be assuming the role of the party's head of news.

PL deputy leader Chris Cardona thanked outgoing officials Gino Cauchi and Nigel Vella for their contribution.

"The new appointments are evidence of renewal in the Labour Party," Dr Cardona said.