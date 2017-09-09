'Neglect and no integration policy' to blame for Marsa incidents

The Marsa open centre is due to be closed and residents relocated to Ħal Far. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A lack of an effective integration policy and years of neglect from the authorities are to blame for recent incidents involving Marsa open centre residents, according to African refugee and migrant communities.

The remarks were made in reaction to a story published yesterday by Times of Malta which said that this facility was due to be closed and all migrants relocated to Ħal Far.

The plan is in line with a pledge made by the Labour Party in its June 3 election manifesto to close down the Marsa open centre.

In a joint statement the Somali, Sudanese and Eritrean communities referred to recent incidents of anti-social behaviour involving migrants in Marsa, saying they disapproved of such acts and any other form of violations.

The African communities insisted that those breaching the law were not representative of the entire refugee community.

“We are against any kind of crime, whether committed by Maltese or Africans,” the statement read.

A group of Marsa residents to stage a protest

Referring to the decision to close down the Marsa open centre, they noted that the facility used to be their meeting point, claiming that this was due to the fact that migrants were not accepted in other social places.

However, they pointed out that the situation in this locality was the result of years of neglect by the authorities even before the open centre had been set up.

“The behaviour of some migrants is also due to the lack of an effective integration policy where the most vulnerable are left on their own,” they added.

The African refugee communities in Malta expressed their willingness to sit down with the authorities for talks in order to find a solution.

They also floated a list of proposals, including supporting African and Maltese communities by setting up centres for social purposes, and collaborating with service providers to focus on those who needed help with mental or health problems.

The African communities also called for compulsory training for migrants in dedicated centres and an integration policy with structured support.

The recent spate of incidents, which were followed by more frequent police patrols in the open centre whereabouts, have prompted a group of Marsa residents to stage a protest.

The ‘solidarity march’ is scheduled for tomorrow morning and has received the backing from representatives of the Marsa, Paola, Ħamrun and Floriana councils among others.

However, government sources quoted by the Times of Malta have insisted that the timing of the open centre closure was not in response to the mounting criticism being levelled against the government on the situation in Marsa.