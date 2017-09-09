Motorcyclist seriously injured in Marsascala accident

File photo

A motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Marsascala this afternoon.

The victim, a 30-year-old Briton who lives in Marsascala, was injured after his motorbike collided with a Toyota Landcruiser, driven by a 24-year-old.

The incident happened at 2.45pm in Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala.

An ambulance rushed the Briton to Mater Dei Hospital where has was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police are investigating.