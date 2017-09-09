Advert
Saturday, September 9, 2017, 17:58

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Marsascala accident

A motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Marsascala this afternoon. 

The victim, a 30-year-old Briton who lives in Marsascala, was injured after his motorbike collided with a Toyota Landcruiser, driven by a 24-year-old. 

The incident happened at 2.45pm in Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala.

An ambulance rushed the Briton to Mater Dei Hospital where has was certified to be suffering from serious injuries. 

Police are investigating. 

 

