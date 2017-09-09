Advert
Saturday, September 9, 2017, 13:06

Man dies in shooting range incident at Ħandaq

60-year-old shot after running into 'technical problem' with his firearm

A 60-year-old Valletta man died at Ħandaq shooting range this morning in what police believe was a firearm accident. 

Police said preliminary investigations suggested the man had a "technical problem" with his gun and ended up being hit by a bullet. They were called to the scene at 11am. 

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he passed away some time later. 

An inquiry into the case is underway. 

