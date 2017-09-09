Labour has no long-term economic plan - Chris Said

The Labour has no long-term economic plan for the country and measures need to be taken to avoid a property bubble, Nationalist leader contender Chris Said has said.

"Should I be entrusted with taking the PN forward as leader, I will ensure a robust economic plan over two stages – the period 2022 running to 2030, and subsequently from 2030 to 2040," he said, outlining his economic vision.

Dr Said will go head-to-head against Adrian Delia on September 16 in an election to succeed Simon Busuttil.

The former minister said economic planning also needs to take into account the foreign employment needed to import and what positions should be reserved for local talent – before the system becomes "uncontrollable".

He said the property market is undoubtedly a sector which can derive financial income and GDP enhancement – if tackled wisely.

"An essential way of doing this is to ensure that this sector is well preserved and a dangerous bubble-situation identified and avoided at all costs. We need to quickly tackle the situation that is threatening to become a double edged sword due to the financial strains it is putting on young couples and individuals."

The economy will not grow or remain sustainable on its own - it needs the right tools, incentives and expertise to continue yielding results.

"Long-term planning is practically non-existent bar an unsustainable passport selling scheme shrouded in controversy," Dr Said said.