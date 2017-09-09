Early voting begins in PN leadership race

Chris Said (left) and Adrian Delia (right).

Nationalist Party members unable to cast their vote for leader next week can instead do so today, as early voting for the leadership race gets underway.

Early voting began at 8am this morning and will close at 9pm at the PN's Pieta' headquarters. Members in Gozo who wish to cast their vote early can do so until 8pm at the party's sub-headquarters in Sannat.

The actual election will take place a week from today, on Saturday, September 16.

Adrian Delia and Chris Said are facing off against one another in the leadership race, with the two men having beaten Alex Perici Calascione and Frank Portelli in an electoral first round.

Up to 22,000 party members are eligible to vote in the second round of the election, although until yesterday evening just 9,000 voting documents had been collected. Distribution of voting documents will resume on Monday and continue until Thursday.

The following day, Friday September 15, the PN will hold a General Convention during which Simon Busuttil will give his final speech as party leader. Party members will then go to the polls the following day, with voting beginning at 8am and closing at 9pm. Voting in Gozo will end one hour earlier, at 8pm.

Vote counting will begin that very evening, with the eventual winner expected to be announced later that night.