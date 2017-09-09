Advert
Saturday, September 9, 2017, 15:49

Delia says he will hold government responsible for 'nepotism'

Adrian Delia pledged to hold the government responsible for every job which is being lost because of nepotism is he is elected Opposition leader next week. 

The PN leadership contender said he had met with several workers who lost overtime benefits and allowances simply because preference was being given to Labour's inner circle. 

 

Dr Delia said he would hold the government responsible for the losses sustained by the self-employed because of incompetence in administering EU regulations, which was leading to the introduction of cheap and poor-quality imported products.

 

He said the Opposition would also hold the government responsible for the loss of values in society because of the "institutionalised" corruption introduced by the government.

The government had failed to wage a serious fight against corruption, with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat awarding those caught with secret companies abroad rather than punishing them, Dr Delia said. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Flooding in Xlendi leaves locals...

  2. Charged with raping, stalking woman as...

  3. Man accused of raping girl he met on...

  4. Fence put up under crumbling cliff at St...

  5. Flights delayed as stormy weather rocks...

  6. Portelli still to officially endorse PN...

  7. Malta one of the best destinations for...

  8. PN would be no 'Labour Mark 2' under me...

  9. Woman falls from balcony, grievously injured

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed