Delia says he will hold government responsible for 'nepotism'
Adrian Delia pledged to hold the government responsible for every job which is being lost because of nepotism is he is elected Opposition leader next week.
The PN leadership contender said he had met with several workers who lost overtime benefits and allowances simply because preference was being given to Labour's inner circle.
Dr Delia said he would hold the government responsible for the losses sustained by the self-employed because of incompetence in administering EU regulations, which was leading to the introduction of cheap and poor-quality imported products.
He said the Opposition would also hold the government responsible for the loss of values in society because of the "institutionalised" corruption introduced by the government.
The government had failed to wage a serious fight against corruption, with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat awarding those caught with secret companies abroad rather than punishing them, Dr Delia said.
