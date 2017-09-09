Delia and Said meet with construction lobbyists

Dr Delia speaking with the MDA Council.

Nationalist Party leadership contenders Adrian Delia and Chris Said both held separate meetings with construction lobbyists, the Malta Development Association said today.

In a statement, the MDA said the meetings had been held at the request of the two candidates and had turned out to be "fruitful."

Dr Delia told the MDA that he wants a long-term plan running to 2050 and that he considered the construction sector to be one of the country's most important economic sectors.

READ: Early voters go to the polls in PN leadership election

"He stressed the need to continue to promote investment in construction and promised that, if elected PN leader, he would co-operate with MDA as much as possible," the lobbyists said.

Dr Said told the MDA he admired their growth, success and ability to look at the bigger picture.

"Considering the proposals MDA submitted to the current administration, he could appreciate the tangible success achieved by developers, contractors and those involved in building services," the MDA said in its summary of the meeting.

MDA president Sandro Chetcuti promised both men that the MDA would cooperate with whoever was chosen to be Opposition Leader.