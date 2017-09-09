Cash van catches fire on The Strand
Firefighters were called in to put out a fire which enveloped a cash van on The Strand in Gżira.
Police said nobody was injured when the fire was sparked in the front part of the van owned by a private security company.
It is not known whether the van was carrying any cash at the time.
Police are investigating.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.