Saturday, September 9, 2017, 14:17

Cash van catches fire on The Strand

Firefighters were called in to put out a fire which enveloped a cash van on The Strand in Gżira. 

Police said nobody was injured when the fire was sparked in the front part of the van owned by a private security company.

It is not known whether the van was carrying any cash at the time. 

Police are investigating. 

