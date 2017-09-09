Unnecessary suffering

I am writing in the hope that someone in authority would heed my plea.

My husband is a resident at Roseville Home, in Attard. Considering that this summer has been hotter than the norm, the air conditioner was set to 25˚C. It seems to me the AC was not working properly because the heat was unbearable in his room and, as a result, he suffered an extremely excruciating heat rash. The sun shines into the room for most of the day generating more heat and irritating his heat rash even more.

Upon speaking to the staff we were told it is the policy to keep the AC set at 25˚C. It is set at that level but does not feel like it. Why this bureaucracy and red tape over an AC setting that is causing so much pain and discomfort to my aged husband?

I implore the pertinent authority to step in and remedy this as soon as possible. It is heartbreaking to see him suffer because of something that can so easily be remedied.