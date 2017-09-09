Road manners

In his letter ‘Constant seaside nuisance’, Carmel Camilleri writes about the foreign ladies and their dogs in a swimming zone ignoring the notices. He should come to Għadira on any given weekend and see the tent cities set up beneath the ‘No tents No BBQs’ signs, all cooking away merrily and leaving all their rubbish behind for the locals.

There was then the article by Adrian Galea, entitled ‘Patience, respect, road safety’ that mentions the “Ten commandments of safe driving”, which, to most road users, are called common sense. Unfortunately, a good 90 per cent of drivers switch common sense off once the ignition key is inserted. Then, judging by my experience here over the past eight years, there is only one rule of the road: I have right of way and no sign will tell me otherwise. Pity but, unfortunately, I see it every time I take the car out and always notice some act of crass stupidity.

It will never change. What can you do?