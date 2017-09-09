The first Great Siege commemoration took place 90 years ago, on September 9, 1927, at the foot of the Great Siege Monument, the work of Maltese sculptor Antonio Sciortino that was inaugurated on May 8 of the same year.

The National Festivities Committee had invited Dun Karm Psaila, then 56 years old, to make a speech. Reading from a 15-page booklet, Dun Karm narrated with a patriotic spirit the events that took place between May 18, 1565, when the strong armada was seen on the horizon, and Victory Day, when the said armada retreated leaving behind so many warriors, including general Dragut.

At the end of his speech, our national poet recited the lyric L-Għanja tar-Rebħa (Victory song), penned for the special occasion.