A heartening experience

Last month, my husband and I went for a short holiday in Poland. In the very first day of our holiday there, my husband forgot our camera on a bench in a public garden.

It was only after some time that we realised the camera was missing. Immediately we returned to the place where we had left it. On the bench, we found a piece of paper with a message addressed “to the person who left something behind him on this bench”. The individual who wrote the note also asked the person who left this “something” to call a particular mobile number.

With the help of our Polish friends, we contacted the individual and, within minutes, we were approached by a gentleman holding out camera. After asking some relevant questions, he was sure the camera was ours and duly returned it to us.

He refused to accept a reward from us, bid us a good day and left. We were really impressed by this person’s gesture, which means that, after all, there are genuine people among us.

After this experience, but not only, we realised even more what a welcoming nation Poland is. Its people are truly a pleasure to meet, to talk to and make genuine friends with.