Zammit register win on his Birkirkara return

Birkirkara picked up their first win of the season at the expense of Mosta.

Paul Zammit restored order on his return with Birkirkara as the Stripes defeated Mosta 2-0 to claim the first three points of the season after a poor start to the 2017/2018 campaign.

After Mosta gave Birkirkara a run for their money in the first 45 minutes where they came close to forge ahead through Edison Bilbao Zarate and David Nworah.

Nonetheless, after the change of ends, the Stripes inched up their game and they made their pressure count when Ernest Nfor broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

Late in the match, Malta U-21 international Matthew Guillaumier secured the win with a sublime effort from long-distance which gave Andreas Vella no time parry.

Mosta's skipper Kurt Magro was sent off on the brink of full-time after two yellow-cards.

Cameroon international Ernest Nfor was awarded the BOV player of the match after his positive display with the Stripes.