Advert
Saturday, September 9, 2017, 23:10 by Gianluca Lia, Tedesco Stadium

Zammit register win on his Birkirkara return

Birkirkara picked up their first win of the season at the expense of Mosta.

Birkirkara picked up their first win of the season at the expense of Mosta.

Paul Zammit restored order on his return with Birkirkara as the Stripes defeated Mosta 2-0 to claim the first three points of the season after a poor start to the 2017/2018 campaign.

After Mosta gave Birkirkara a run for their money in the first 45 minutes where they came close to forge ahead through Edison Bilbao Zarate and David Nworah.

Nonetheless, after the change of ends, the Stripes inched up their game and they made their pressure count when Ernest Nfor broke the deadlock from the penalty spot. 

Late in the match, Malta U-21 international Matthew Guillaumier secured the win with a sublime effort from long-distance which gave Andreas Vella no time parry. 

Mosta's skipper Kurt Magro was sent off on the brink of full-time after two yellow-cards.

Cameroon international Ernest Nfor was awarded the BOV player of the match after his positive display with the Stripes. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Spartans see off St Andrews

  2. City crush ten-man Liverpool

  3. Watch: Mbappe strikes as PSG beat 10-man...

  4. Watch: Sinclair at the double as Celtic...

  5. Sliema, Balzan fire blanks

  6. Gzira stretch perfect start to the season

  7. Allegri hails Dybala as Juve continue...

  8. Floriana hold Hibernians

  9. Zammit register win on his Birkirkara return

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed