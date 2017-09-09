Watch: Sinclair at the double as Celtic ease past Hamilton
Scintillating Celtic moved top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 4-1 dismantling of Hamilton at the SuperSeal Stadium.
Returning midfielder Stuart Armstrong opened the scoring in the 17th minute before attacker Scott Sinclair fired two in before the interval.
Debutant Odsonne Edouard added a fourth to show the gulf in class between the two teams although Accies substitute Alex Gogic, on for Dougie Imrie, headed in a late consolation.
Brendan Rodgers' men go one point ahead of Aberdeen, who play Hearts at Murrayfield on Saturday.
