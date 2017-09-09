Gzira stretch perfect start to the season

Gżira beat Tarxien to pick up their third successive league win. Photo: Stephen Gatt

Gzira United registered their third consecutive win stretching their perfect start for the season, after beating Tarxien Rainbows 2-1 at the Tedesco Stadium.

The Maroons gained foothold of the match from the early minutes but both Andrew Cohen and Emmanuel Okoye failed to convert their chances.

Nonetheless, they forged ahead past the half-hour mark when Amadou Samb converted from the penalty spot after he was floored by Christian Cassar.

Early in the second half, Okoye nailed the ball into the base of the net to seal the win for Gzira who were now in the driving seat.

Despite Tarxien find it difficult to find a breakthrough in between Gzira United's defensive line, they pulled one back on the brink of full-time through fullback Artur Benes but it was too late to seek an equaliser.

Amadou Samb of Gzira United was named BOV player of the match.