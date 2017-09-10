Floriana hold Hibernians

Hibs defender Martin Kreuzriegler tries to move past Mario Fontanella of Floriana.

Marco Sahanek’s late equaliser gave Hibernians a deserved draw against Floriana.

Hibernians made an explosive start to the game and could have been 1-0 up after just seven minutes when Jackson Lima’s free-kick had found Rui da Gracia Gomes in space, the Equatorial Guinea defender hit the woodwork from distance.

On 25 minutes, Andrei Agius burst through midfield to set up Jackson Lima, who after taking a touch to wrong-foot an opponent, came face to face with the goalkeeper but Ini Akpan blocked his way.

The Nigeria-born goalkeeper reacted equally sharply to turn around Jurgen Degabriele shot away as Jackson Lima was a fraction of a second too late in making contact with the rebound.

Despite Hibs’ dominance, it was Floriana who went ahead against the run of play. A corner by Steve Pisani was diverted towards the far post where Enzo Ruiz rose above everyone to head the ball home.

Hibernians did have the ball in the back of the net, but first Jorge Elias was adjudged to have fouled his marker in the build up, then it was the turn of Degabriele to head home but again referee Tristan Farrugia Cann annulled the ‘goal’ for offside.

These episodes did not disrupt Hibs’ momentum and their response was immediate. Marco Sahanek spinning away from his opponent, created some space for himself before firing a blistering shot beyond Akpan and into the low corner.