Yet another explosive proposal

As if not to be outdone by employers, who gave rise to a storm when they proposed that the first day of sick leave be considered unpaid waiting time, the General Workers’ Union has let off its own explosive recommendation – work on Sundays and public holidays ought to be compensated at double and triple pay respectively. This was no music to the ears of the employers who, as expected, argued that a blanket provision of this nature would raise costs.

To add spark to the tug-of-war between the organisations representing the employers and employees, the Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has pitched in, calling on the government to see how various public services could still be made available throughout the summer months. This is an old chestnut, flatly refused by the unions every time it is made, even though it makes sense in today’s world.

And for spice to add zest to the concoction, the government throws in its pledge to reinstate, or compensate in time off in lieu, the days lost when public holidays fall on weekends, and other benefits it has in mind.

The tug-of-war will be played out in the Budget debate if the tussle is not settled earlier, as it should, in talks within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

The GWU’s latest proposal is as tricky as that made by the employers over sick leave. Both organisations would seem to have grounds for their stand. For this reason, it is wrong to rule out every proposal made by either employers or unions out of hand. The GWU feels it is unfair, for example, that many working in the catering industry and those employed by contractors are paid the regular hourly rate on Sundays and public holidays.

Its intention, it argues, is to target precarious employment. Unions have good reason to complain about precarious work. Some employers do abuse their employees, paying them ridiculous wage rates. Taking advantage of a shortage of labour, many are engaging foreign labour at cheap rates. This is indeed unfair.

Employers are arguing against a blanket provision for the payment of work on Sundays and public holidays at the rates suggested by the GWU, holding that a one-size-fits-all approach does not distinguish between different job realities.

Overtime, they argue, is paid according to wage regulation orders that cater for different circumstances because workplace conditions were not homogeneous and adopting a blanket measure could raise costs indiscriminately.

They have a point though the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association was less convincing when it argued that the hospitality industry model depended on the work generated at weekends and on festive days and at times when clients had their time off.

It, therefore, considered such days as normal working time. They may well be considered as such by the restaurateurs but not by employees. Sundays and public holidays are not normal working days.

Greater consideration ought to be paid to employees, more so when tourism is booming. It is not just the hospitality industry that cannot be taken for granted but every economic sector. However, this does not justify paying peanuts to employees or giving them inferior working conditions. It is wrong to put all restaurateurs in one basket but it is unfair to ignore abuse.