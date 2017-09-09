MSE index turns positive

The MSE Equity Total Return Index partially recouped from last week’s 0.5 per cent decline, as seven equities more than offset losses registered across another four.

Another four equities were active, but failed to register any movement by end of week.

Total turnover increased by 41 per cent, from €944,730 to €1.33 million. The index ticked 0.149 per cent higher to close at 8,949.625 points.

In the banking industry, activity was mixed. The share price of Bank of Valletta plc appreciated by 0.1 per cent over a total turnover worth €139,789, having traded at a low of €2.08 and a high of €2.10 at which it closed.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, ended the week unchanged on a relatively low volume, as five deals of 15,045 shares were struck.

The main laggard was Lombard Bank Malta plc, whose share price declined by 6.8 per cent on a similar volume, worth €25,962.

A marginal decline of 1.3 per cent in the shares of FIMBank plc was recorded following three trades of 300,000 shares, to close at $0.75.

Trading in the opposite direction were Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, whose share price soared by 6.3 per cent to close at an all-time high of €8.50 – albeit over six transactions of just 1,456 shares.

Last Wednesday, the company announced that the issue of €20 million 3.50 per cent Unsecured Bonds has been oversubscribed and so the intermediaries offer was not required.

The basis of acceptance of applications and allocation policy will be announced on September 13, 2017. The board is scheduled to meet on September 27, 2017 to consider and approve the financial statements for the six months ended July 31, 2017. An interim dividend will be considered or otherwise for those shareholders registered as on October 4, 2017.

In the telecommunications sector, Go plc shares advanced by 0.8 per cent to €3.599, as 32,700 shares changed hands across 14 deals.

Strong gains were recorded in shares of Malta Properties Com-pany plc, having gained 3.9 per cent on low volume, worth just €919, to re-touch the €0.53 price level.

Buying interest in shares of Santumas Shareholdings plc lifted its price by 2.3 per cent to €2.19, over the highest turnover for the week worth €404,173.

Plaza Centres plc shares registered an advancement of 1 per cent to €1.05 over a turnover of €47,943.

In the same line of business, no change in price was recorded across shares of Malita Investments plc – dealt over three trades of 15,974 shares.

Malta International Airport plc shares gained some further ground, up by 0.2 per cent to €4.21, as 17 trades of 37,600 shares were negotiated.

Following close of trading session on Thursday, the company pub-lished its traffic results covering the month of August.

Traffic movement was 693,537 passengers, representing a growth of 14.8 per cent – in line with an increase of 15 per cent in seat capacity. Aircraft movements increased by 12.9 per cent as the top-five markets remained the UK, Italy, Germany, France and Spain – accounting for more than 460,000 passenger movements.

In the IT sector, RS2 Software plc shares dipped by 0.3 per cent to €1.775 as 45,514 shares changed hands on nine trades.

The other faller for the week was International Hotel Investments plc, down by 1.5 per cent to €0.601, over a turnover of €31,345.

No change in price was recorded across shares of Mapfre Middlesea plc and PG plc, to close at €1.88 and €1.40, respectively.

Mapfre shares traded over a turnover of €29,672, whereas PG witnessed 15 deals of 40,534 shares.

On the corporate debt front, 29 issues were traded, of which 11 headed higher and seven closed in the red.

Total turnover increased marginally to €1.45 million, with strong interest in the 4.35% SD Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 – active over a turnover of €386,352, to close unchanged at €103.

In the local sovereign debt market gains registered by mid-week were more than reversed on Thursday, as all of the 21 traded issues, but three, closed in negative territory. Total turnover stood at €4.82 million.

This follows a press conference by the president of the European Central Bank on Thursday, and in line with the broader European bond market.

Last Monday, the Accountant General announced that due to the strong demand for the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond, the subscription in this bond issue exceeded the amount of €70 million, that is the €50 million amount on issue and the €20 million overallotment option.

In this regard, in terms of article 8 (b) of the prospectus, the Ac-countant General announced the immediate closure of the offer.

This article which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.