Pope-inspired photographic exhibition opens in Għarb

Waves in Inland Sea. Photos: Daniel Cilia

Ta' Ġordan

A series of 16 photos inspired by Pope Francis’ call to appreciate our surroundings and environment, has opened in Għarb.

Organised by the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, the photographic exhibition by Daniel Cilia of Gozo’s landscape is being held on the occasion of the Month of Prayer for the Care of Creation, which was launched by Pope Francis.

In his encyclical on ecology Laudato sì the Pope had insisted that “our common home is like a sister with whom we share our life and a beautiful mother who opens her arms to embrace us”.

Following the encyclical, the Pope had expressed his wish that the Catholic and Orthodox Church mark the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation every September 1.

Walking at Marsalforn Valley.

He had said: “Christians or not, as people of faith and goodwill, we should be united in showing mercy to the earth as our common home and cherishing the world in which we live as a place for sharing and communion”.

The exhibition is being held at the Karmni Grima House museum, Triq l-Għarb. Inaugurated on Wednesday by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Gozo Bishop Mgr Mario Grech, it will remain open to the public until October 6, from Tuesday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm, and on Sundays between 9am and 12.30pm. It will be closed on Mondays and public holidays.

Behind Għar Qawqla

Lightning with supermoon

Mist in Marsalforn Xagħra valley