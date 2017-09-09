Four artists to spend two years learning about art and the senses
Applications open for AMuSe project
Four local artists will research multi-sensorial art over a two-year period as part of a project led by the Malta Society of Arts.
Applications for the AMuSe project are now open and artists aged 18 to 30 have until October 4 to apply.
All four successful applicants will join artists from Italy, the Netherlands and Lithuania in researching how art can make use of the senses, before attending a one-month artist residency in one of the aforementioned countries, where their work will be exhibited.
The whole project will culminate in an exhibition to be held in 2019 at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta, bringing together all the artwork created throughout the two years of research and experimentation.
AMuSE is the first international multidisciplinary art project led by a Maltese art institution and co-funded by the European Commission, as part of Creative Europe.
The project takes the form of a consortium comprising four partners: Malta Society of Arts (Malta), Terre dei Savoia Association (Italy), Business Development Friesland – Inqubator Leeuwarden Kanselarij (the Netherlands), and Dusetos Culture Center (Lithuania).
To apply, download the application form or email [email protected]. Requirements include a motivation letter, detailed proposal with images and text, six images of previous works with accompanying information, a Curriculum Vitae and any additional material.
