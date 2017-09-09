21 band clubs get €180,000 in culture funds

Minister Owen Bonnici presented the donations to 21 organisations.

A total of €180,000 was donated to 21 band clubs thanks to a culture fund.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Culture Ministry through a competitive process administered by Arts Council Malta in collaboration with the Association of Maltese Bands.



Minister Owen Bonnici explained how band clubs are voluntary organisations that play an important role in our communities, both by teaching music as well as through the added value they provide to villages and communities.



The minister explained how the financial aid will result in positive developments in musical societies that vary from the restoration of décor, paintings, and music as well as improving the level of musical education.



The societies that will benefit from this scheme are: Banda l-Unjoni, Luqa; Banda Santa Katerina, Żurrieq; Banda La Vittorja, Mellieħa; Banda Re Ġorġ V, Mqabba; Banda Peace, Naxxar; Każin San Gabriel, Balzan; Żejtun Band Club, Żejtun; Sant’Elena Band Club, Birkirkara; Banda San Ġużepp, Għaxaq; Banda Sant’Anna, Marsaskala; Banda Stella Maris, Sliema; Banda Birżebbuġa, Birżebbuġa; Banda Madonna tal-Ġilju, Mqabba; Banda Sta Marija, Għaxaq; La Stella Victoria, Għawdex; Banda San Leonardo, Kirkop; Banda San Lawrenz, Birgu; Għaqda Mużikali L’Isle Adam, Rabat; Banda Victory, Naxxar; and Banda Sta Maria, Żebbuġ, Għawdex.