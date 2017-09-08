I'm not 'robotic', Theresa May tells critics

Theresa May said 'robotic' jibes were off the mark. Photo: Reuters

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed her frustration at being branded "robotic" during June's general election campaign, when she lost the Conservatives' overall majority after a campaign widely branded lacklustre.

Appearing on BBC radio's Test Match Special, Mrs May said she would have liked to meet more voters during the campaign and insisted: "I don't think I'm in the least robotic."

The Prime Minister sought to shake off comparisons with the UK's only previous female premier, saying: "There was only ever one Margaret Thatcher. I am Theresa May and I do things in my way and the circumstances of the government are different."

Keen cricket fan Mrs May took home-made chocolate brownies for the Test Match Special team, saying she baked them on Thursday evening to a Nigel Slater recipe.

And she said that the last time she paid a visit to the programme, she gave the brownies to Geoffrey Boycott and did not know whether he shared them with his fellow presenters, joking: "Geoffrey Boycott has still got my Tupperware."

Mrs May named Boycott as her favourite cricketer because of "the fact that he stuck in there and just got on with the job", but admitted she had never seen him live.

She also revealed she had never played cricket seriously herself, only taking part in French cricket sessions in the garden as a girl.

She said the brownies were "made with my own fair hands", prompting presenter Jonathan Agnew to joke that she had "got your priorities right" in spending her time cooking for the TMS team rather than running the country.

"I'm a woman, I can multi-task and do them both at the same time," retorted the Prime Minister.

'Campaign like no other'

Asked whether she felt personally hurt by the election result, Mrs May told Test Match Special: "It is difficult to go into an election thinking, working, hoping for a particular result and then getting a different result.

"As the leader of the party, of course you have to take it to a degree personally and you have to accept that responsibility.

"Any election campaign, particularly one that has gone like that, you have to look back and say `What should we have done? What did we do that we shouldn't have done? What did we not do?'

"This was a campaign like no other I've ever had, because I've always enjoyed getting out there and knocking on doors and meeting people in the streets and of course as party leader and Prime Minister you tend to have a different sort of campaign.

"It's more meeting groups of people and making a number of speeches.

"In any election campaign, a plan is made of what that campaign is going to be like.

"I get frustrated (that) people used the term 'robotic' about me during that campaign.

"I don't think I'm in the least robotic, what I really enjoy is getting out there, talking to people, hearing from them, understanding what the issues are for them."

'I'm no quitter'

Mrs May said she was still driven by her agenda of helping people who are "just about managing" and improving areas like mental health.

"I'm not a quitter," she said.

"There's a job to be done and I and the Government are getting on and doing it."

Mrs May spoke of her shock at the 2007 assassination of her friend Benazir Bhutto, who introduced her to husband Philip when they were students at Oxford.

"It's devastating when somebody who you've been at university with ... and had been prime minister of Pakistan, just like that is no longer with us and can no longer do what she wanted to do," she said.

Asked whether Bhutto's murder made her worry for her own safety as a female politician, Mrs May said: "What's important in politics is you don't think of those aspects of it, you think simply of what you want to do, what you want to achieve, how you want to help people.

"But it can be quite difficult for women.

"Quite a lot of my female colleagues have told stories in the recent election campaign of the harassment they were getting, particularly on social media.

"That sort of atmosphere of people feeling they can do that, particularly to women politicians, is very difficult."